UPL Names Jai Shroff To Lead Crop Protection Business After CEO Mike Frank Departs

Agrochemical maker UPL Ltd on Tuesday said Group Chairman and CEO Jai Shroff will take charge of the company's global crop protection business, after Mike Frank stepped down as CEO of UPL Corporation Ltd.
Frank's departure takes effect August 31, as he plans to relocate to the United States, the company said.
Following the exit, UPL announced a new leadership structure that includes several senior appointments with expanded global mandates. Sameer Tandon has been named President for Asia-Pacific, Africa and Europe, while Ashish Dobhal has been appointed President for the Americas, the company said.
"This leadership structure shall drive continuity of strategic direction while accelerating decision-making and strengthening execution across the company's key markets, in line with its objective of building a simpler, flatter, and more agile organisation," UPL said in a regulatory filing.
Tandon has more than 26 years of experience in the consumer goods and crop protection sectors, spanning B2B and B2C businesses, and has held profit-and-loss responsibility across India, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.
Dobhal has more than 23 years of experience in agricultural markets across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, spanning sales, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions.
He previously served as CEO of UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions and, most recently, as global head of sales and supply chain.