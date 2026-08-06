Funding Your Practice: A Complete Guide For Doctors, CAs, And Consultants

The Real Cost of Going Independent

Most professionals underestimate their startup costs. A doctor opening even a modest clinic needs equipment, interior buildout, staff salaries for the first few months, and working capital to survive until patient flow stabilizes. That can easily run into ₹15 to ₹40 lakh depending on the city and specialty. A CA firm needs office space, accounting software licenses, and enough runway to cover operational costs while building a client base. Consultants may have lower overhead, but they still face costs around branding, technology tools, and the simple reality of not earning for weeks or months while setting things up.