Foundation Stones Laid for Major Infrastructure Projects at RGIPT Bengaluru Campus

"Today marks a historic milestone in the journey of RGIPT Bengaluru. These buildings are not merely bricks and concrete—they are the foundation of an institution that will contribute significantly to India's future in engineering, energy, technology, innovation, and sustainable development. As India advances towards energy security, digital transformation, and Net Zero aspirations, institutions like RGIPT have a critical responsibility to develop future-ready professionals, create new knowledge, and support technological innovation." Prof. Hirani stated that the Bengaluru Campus is being developed with a clear strategic vision. Located in India's technology capital, the campus will leverage Bengaluru's vibrant ecosystem of global technology companies, startups, research laboratories, public sector enterprises, and premier academic institutions to build strong partnerships in education, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.