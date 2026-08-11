PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th Of 95 At STEM Racing India National Finals

The team Khushit Shah, Iresh Tilva, Hitarth Vaidya and Swayam Patel won its regional championship in April 2026, clocking 0.950 seconds over 15 metres with a reaction time under 200 milliseconds and 0-100 kph acceleration in approximately 0.6 seconds, before advancing to the National Finals in July, where the car recorded a run of 1.150 seconds over the 20-metre track. Its Design and Engineering Portfolio and Project Management Portfolio were both rated the strongest in the field, powered by two in-house tools, AgileDrive and AeroDrive.