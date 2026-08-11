VTDS Signs Strategic Technology Pact With Czech Republic’s DEUS Automation

“This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing cutting-edge global defence technologies to India through trusted international collaborations,” said Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, VTDS. “By working with DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic, we are taking a meaningful step towards building world-class manufacturing capabilities in India while contributing to the nation’s long-term defence preparedness and industrial self-reliance.”



Ms. Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS, added, “This collaboration is not only about technology transfer; it is about building a sustainable ecosystem of innovation, manufacturing excellence, and strategic capability. We believe partnerships of this nature will play an important role in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing landscape and creating enduring industrial value for the future.”