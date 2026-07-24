Moreover, in a separate filing, Orient Cement also informed the stock exchanges that it has acquired a 9.04% stake in Vena Energy KN Wind Power Private Ltd. The acquisition, worth a total of ₹12,34,350, includes equity shares and cumulative convertible preference shares. ​ "The company wishes to offtake the contracted quantity of electricity generated from the project as a captive user under the captive consumption framework prescribed under the Electricity Act and the rules thereunder," it said.