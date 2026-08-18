RGIPT Celebrates Independence Day With A Call For Discipline, Integrity, And Responsible Freedom

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, the Director highlighted the importance of self-discipline, truth and integrity. He observed that freedom does not mean doing whatever one wishes; rather, it requires the discipline to do what is right, even when no one is watching. Gandhi’s decision to withdraw the Non-Cooperation Movement following the Chauri Chaura incident was cited as an example of placing principles and ethical conduct above immediate success. Drawing a parallel with academic life, Prof. Hirani emphasised that honesty in research, academic integrity and ethical conduct are as important as academic and professional achievement.