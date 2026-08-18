Shyam Group Launches Dholera Iconic In Delhi NCR, Targets Dholera’s Growing Commercial Market

The evening belonged to special celebrity guest Sapna Choudhary, whose electrifying performance turned the high-profile real estate event into a spectacular entertainment gala. The renowned actor and performer, known for her massive fan following across North India, set the stage ablaze with her energetic dance moves and charismatic presence. Dressed in a traditional ensemble, Choudhary enthralled the audience of over 500 investors, business leaders, and commercial buyers, taking time to interact with attendees and pose for photographs. Her appearance drew thunderous applause, injecting a vibrant festive spirit into the proceedings and generating significant buzz on social media throughout the evening.