Vedantu Names Shimon Joseph Academic Director For Tamil Nadu To Drive Academic Excellence

An IIT Madras alumnus & KVPY Scholar, Shimon Joseph completed IIT’s B.Tech–M.Tech Dual Degree Programme between 2013 and 2018. He secured Tamil Nadu State Rank 5 in JEE Main and graduated as a Department Topper, receiving the Institute Silver Medal. With 8 years of teaching experience, he has become one of the most recognised and respected teachers, not just in Tamil Nadu, but across India.