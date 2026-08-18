CDSL IPF Launches Multilingual Investor Education Film With Amar Chitra Katha

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Sudhish Pillai, Head, CDSL IPF Secretariat, said: “At CDSL IPF, we believe financial education is most effective when complex concepts are communicated through simple, relatable stories. By combining the timeless wisdom of Akbar and Birbal with practical lessons on financial planning, this multilingual film makes investing easier to understand for people across age groups and geographies. Through engaging formats such as films and comics, we hope to encourage investors to adopt goal-based investing, prepare for the future with confidence and participate in the securities market in an informed and responsible manner.”