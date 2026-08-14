RGIPT Bengaluru Strengthens Campus Infrastructure With Foundation Stone Laying For Gymnasium And Inauguration Of CDC Office, Vehicle Parking And BMTC Bus Stop.

The inauguration of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Bus Stop at the RGIPT Bengaluru Campus (Energy Institute) marks an important milestone in making the campus better connected, more accessible and more convenient for the entire RGIPT community. As part of this initiative, BMTC has introduced a dedicated STRR/EX-STRR service on the Hosakote–Devanahalli route, with 18 buses operating at intervals of approximately 30–45 minutes and a designated stop at the RGIPT Bengaluru Campus. The service connects the campus to key destinations along the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) corridor, including Nelamangala, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli and Hosakote, and provides convenient access to important locations such as Nelamangala Bus Station, Doddaballapura Bus Stand, Devanahalli Old/New Bus Station, STRR Devanahalli Toll, Balepura Gate, MVJ Medical Hospital, Hosakote KEB Circle and Hosakote Bus Stand. For added convenience, students and other commuters can use the NAMMA BMTC mobile application to search for “STRR”, select “Energy Institute” as the stop, and access available bus information, including live location and expected arrival times where available. The new connectivity is expected to make daily commuting more convenient, reliable and affordable, while strengthening RGIPT Bengaluru’s integration with the wider Bengaluru public transport network and supporting its emergence as a well-connected and student-friendly campus.