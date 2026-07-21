Rashmi Aarya Makes Soulful Singing Debut with ‘Shiv Shambhu Shankara’, A Heartfelt Tribute To Lord Shiva And Her Late Mother

“This song is not just my debut, it is a blessing that has found me through my mother and Mahadev. After my mother passed away, I truly believed that music had left with her. I never imagined that the same gift was quietly living within me all along. Today, when I hear my own voice in this song, I feel as though a part of my mother is singing with me. Every note carries her blessings, her love and the values she instilled in me. I will always be grateful to Gurpreet Kaur Chadha ji for introducing me to Guru M. Sharrma. Gurpreet ji is a very close family friend and she along with Guru ji encouraged and pushed me to sing this song. Guru ji saw a singer within me long before I could see it myself. He kept encouraging me and motivated me continuously to record a song until I finally gathered the courage to do it. I am deeply grateful to both of them because they helped me recognise who I truly am and discover a part of myself that I never knew existed. When the idea of recording a song came up, I knew instantly that my first song had to be dedicated to Lord Shiva. I have always been a Shiv bhakt and there could be no better beginning than offering my voice at the feet of Mahadev. I practised the song continuously for three days in my car before stepping into the studio on the fourth day to record it. I was nervous, emotional and excited all at once, but somewhere deep inside I felt my mother’s blessings guiding me through every word. This journey has taught me that sometimes God reveals talents within us when the time is right. ‘Shiv Shambhu Shankara’ is my prayer, my gratitude and my tribute to my mother, to Mahadev and to everyone who has believed in me. I hope this song brings peace, positivity and devotion into the hearts of listeners and reminds them that faith has the power to guide us through every phase of life.”