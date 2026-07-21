AHP And HOTREMAI Unite For Experium Knowledge Summit And 9th Hospitality Excellence Awards 2026

New Delhi [India], July 20: As part of a landmark move to enhance cooperation in the hospitality industry of India, the Association of Hospitality Professionals (AHP) and Hotel & Restaurant Equipment Manufacturers’ Association of India (HOTREMAI) have come together to co-host the Experium Knowledge Summit 2026 and 9th Hospitality Excellence Awards 2026 on 24th July 2026 at The Suryaa New Delhi.

The partnership includes two organizations from the same industry with complementary strengths. While AHP has always been pushing for professionalism and training in leadership skills, HOTREMAI has been instrumental in the development of hospitality infrastructure, equipment, and technology. It is their intention to create a platform where collaboration, innovation, and sharing of knowledge are encouraged.

With a view to bringing together hoteliers, general managers, corporate chefs, executive chefs, food & beverage directors, corporate housekeepers, executive housekeepers, room division managers, restaurant owners, hospitality trainers, consultants, purchasing experts, equipment suppliers, and solution providers, this event would be an ideal platform for dialogues, knowledge exchange, business networking, and celebration of excellence in the Indian hospitality industry.

The Experium Knowledge Summit from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM will include keynote presentations as well as interesting panel discussions on some of the most significant issues that impact the hospitality industry.

The first panel discussion will be about FMCG suppliers in the hospitality industry, covering evolving trends in procurement and value-based solutions for hotels.

The second panel discussion will discuss innovation in beverages as the next source of growth for the HoReCa industry.

The third panel discussion will be about sustainability in hotel design, specifically the front and back of the house.

Finally, the fourth panel discussion will be about robotics and the disruptive impact of Artificial Intelligence in the hospitality industry.

The summit is going to be graced by distinguished experts from the industry, namely Prerna Sachdeva, Amiya Shankar, P.A. Prabhu, Abhishek Saxena, Chef Bharat Alagh, Vikram Khurana, Nisheeth Shrivastava, Rajat Agarwal, Anirudh Singhal, Alok Dubey, Siddharth Teckchandani, Satender Jangra, Imran Khan, Madhu Chandok, Rajesh Chopra, Sangya Gupta, Nilesh Patel, Sarbendra Sarkar, and Amandeep Sarna, who will give their views about the future of the Indian hospitality.

The evening will also feature the 9th Hospitality Excellence Awards 2026 from 7:00 PM onwards for those individuals and organisations who have shown excellence, innovation, and leadership in the field of hospitality.

The awards will fall into the following four flagship categories:

AHP Hotel Awards 2026

AHP Food Awards 2026

AHP Hospitality Achievers’ Awards 2026

AHP Education Awards 2026

The awards presentation will be presided over by Shri Arun Singh ji, an incumbent Member of Parliament of the Rajya Sabha for the second time around.

Commenting on the partnership, Devipshita Gautam, Founder & Chairperson, Association of Hospitality Professionals (AHP) stated:

“Hospitality has always been synonymous with people, passion, and the drive towards excellence. As the industry matures and evolves, there is an ever growing need for forums that facilitate productive discourse, honour excellence and foster leadership in the future. The partnership between AHP and HOTREMAI enables people with diverse views in the hospitality industry to exchange thoughts, learn from the best practices and honour excellence within all areas of the industry. Through the Experium Knowledge Summit and the Hospitality Excellence Awards, we aim to engage in discussions that help bring about innovation and help grow the Indian hospitality industry.”

On the importance of the Knowledge Summit, Mohit Sharma, General Secretary, HOTREMAI, said:

“The hospitality industry has undergone tremendous changes, where technology and innovation have become more relevant than ever before. We at HOTREMAI think that success lies in collaboration between people from the hospitality industry, manufacturers, technology companies, and solution providers on a common platform. This collaboration between AHP and us demonstrates our shared belief system. In Experium Knowledge Summit 2026, we hope to initiate productive dialogue, promote innovative ideas and create successful partnerships which would help in further development of India’s hospitality industry.”

The summit will culminate with a Cocktail Dinner & Networking, giving participants the chance to engage with industry leaders from the world of hospitality, educators, experts, and manufacturers alike.

With the common goal of promoting collaboration, recognizing excellence, and innovation in mind, AHP & HOTREMAI hope to make the Experium Knowledge Summit & Hospitality Excellence Awards a prestigious annual forum in India’s hospitality industry.