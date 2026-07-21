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Creator Economy Update: Subhashree Sahu Expands Into India’s Growing Live Streaming Market

Subhashree Sahu has gained millions of fans on social media with her engaging content and entertaining videos. She is all set to grow the relationship with her audience and start streaming real-time content.

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Subhashree Sahu
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New Delhi [India], July 20: Digital influencer Subhashree Sahu is all set to embark on a new journey as a live streamer! After growing her fan base through social media, she’s planing to launch herself into streaming to give her audience a fresh platform to interact and connect with her.

Subhashree Sahu has gained millions of fans on social media with her engaging content and entertaining videos. She is all set to grow the relationship with her audience and start streaming real-time content.

Subhashree Sahu
Subhashree Sahu
Subhashree Sahu
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The Family Office Playbook

4 July 2026

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The popularity of live streaming in India has increased massively over the last few years, with many digital influencers using the platform to stay connected with their audience. Subhashree’s potential shift into live shows is fast becoming a hot topic among her fans.

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Though the date on which she plans to go live has not yet been announced, fans eagerly anticipate the big launch as they hope to watch her live and engage with her in real time.

With a dedicated fan following and a brand-new content direction, Subhashree Sahu’s shift into live streaming is sure to present an exciting new chapter, one that her fans have been waiting for.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/subhaslyf?igsh=dnN6cHQyNnh5emIz

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@subhaback?si=iWhgm3L8qaJBuXA9

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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