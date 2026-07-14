Seven-Episode Series ‘Bleed With Pride’ Aims To Break Menstrual Stigma

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 14: Friendship, family, emotions, drama, and a subject that continues to remain a taboo in many parts of society come together in ‘Bleed With Pride’, a seven-episode web series set to premiere on the official YouTube channel of White Tiger Production House on July 11. Produced by Jayshela Chavda, the series has been created with the belief that meaningful entertainment can also become a catalyst for social change.