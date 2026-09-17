Praveg Limited Secures Rs 12.99 Crore Contract From Tourism Corporation Of Gujarat Limited For Statue Of Unity Event Infrastructure

Praveg is a pioneer in eco-responsible luxury hospitality. The Company’s resorts are located in areas of significance from a cultural and heritage point of view and places of exotic and natural beauty. The company’s luxury resorts allow access to locations where no traditional construction is possible, which allows tourism to flourish while ensuring the preservation of delicate local ecosystems. Due to the premium quality of the company’s resorts and the high-end experience, the resorts enjoy very high occupancy, strong pre-sales at luxury hotel rates, and a high return on capital due to the non-permanent structure of the resort.