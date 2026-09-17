AM/NS India Expands Domestic Supply Of Advanced Steel With Two New BIS Licences

Hazira/Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 17: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has strengthened its leadership in advanced steel manufacturing by securing Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) licences under two significant new standards. The achievements reinforce the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives while opening new pathways in infrastructure and heavy engineering sectors.

Becomes India’s First Steelmaker Licensed for Quenched & Tempered Plates (IS 2062: Part 2) and Advanced Zn-Al-Mg Corrosion-Resistant Coatings (IS 19210)

Unlocks High-Value Domestic Procurement Across Strategic Infrastructure, Defence, and Industrial Sectors under Atmanirbhar Bharat Mandates

AM/NS India has become the first steel manufacturer in India to receive the All India First BIS Licence for IS 2062 (Part 2): 2026, a newly introduced standard for Hot Rolled Quenched & Tempered (Q&T) Steel Plates, Sheets, Strips, and Wide Flats. Concurrently, the company secured a BIS licence under IS 19210:2025 for Pre-Painted Zinc-Aluminium-Magnesium (Zn-Al-Mg) Alloy Coated Steel Strip and Sheet, marking another major milestone in bringing globally advanced steel solutions to the Indian market.

Operational and Commercial Implications of the BIS Licences:

Regulatory Compliance for Public Procurement: BIS certification is a mandatory prerequisite for supplying steel to state-funded infrastructure, defence, and public sector projects. The licences fulfil mandatory procurement criteria, allowing AM/NS India to supply state-funded projects requiring these certified grades.

Domestic Availability & Import Substitution: As the first domestic licensee for IS 2062 (Part 2):2026, AM/NS India provides a local supply source for Q&T steel plates, addressing market segments that previously relied on imported materials.

Product Portfolio Expansion: The licences enable the commercial distribution of specialized products manufactured at the company’s Hazira and Pune facilities, spanning high-load structural applications and corrosion-resistant coated products.

Manufactured at AM/NS India’s advanced facilities in Hazira and Pune, these certified products reflect the company’s technical agility to develop specialized solutions aligned with rapidly evolving industrial demands. The milestone adds to a prestigious track record, with AM/NS India steel already contributing to critical national assets, including the Chenab Rail Bridge and strategic naval platforms such as INS Surat, INS Visakhapatnam, and the recently commissioned INS Malvan.

The newly introduced IS 2062 (Part 2): 2026 is the first BIS standard specifically developed for quenched and tempered steel plates. Produced through a specialised heat-treatment process, Q&T steel offers exceptionally high strength and durability, enabling lighter yet stronger structures capable of carrying heavier loads. These products are widely used in bridges, heavy engineering equipment, mining machinery, offshore structures, marine applications and other demanding industrial environments where safety and performance are critical.

The IS 19210:2025 standard establishes a quality framework for pre-painted zinc-aluminium-magnesium coated steel products. AM/NS India’s offering under this category is based on Optigal®, ArcelorMittal’s globally recognised zinc-aluminium-magnesium coated steel technology. Compared to conventional colour-coated steel products, the advanced coating delivers significantly superior corrosion resistance, enhanced cut-edge protection, longer service life and reduced maintenance requirements. The products are widely used in roofing and cladding, pre-engineered buildings, infrastructure, warehousing, railways and industrial construction.

AM/NS India currently holds 25 BIS licences, including three prestigious All India First Licences under IS 3039, IS 18809:2024 and IS 2062 (Part 2):2026, reflecting the company’s continued leadership in introducing advanced steel technologies and world-class products to the Indian market.

These latest recognitions cement the company’s reputation as a formidable leader capable of delivering globally benchmarked steel solutions that power India’s long-term infrastructure and manufacturing growth.