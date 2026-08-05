Goa To Showcase Year-Round Tourism offerings At Travel Fair In Gujarat

Goa Tourism will showcase the state's growing portfolio of weddings, business events, wellness, culinary and adventure tourism at the upcoming Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Gujarat to strengthen its presence in the western India market, officials said.
The three-day TTF will be held from August 6 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.
Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte will lead the state's delegation at the event, where Goa will be promoted as a year-round tourism destination offering experiences beyond its beaches, a release from his department said on Tuesday.
Khaunte said Gujarat continues to be one of Goa's key domestic source markets, and the state will engage with travel trade partners, wedding planners, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) organisers, tour operators, airlines, hospitality stakeholders and media to strengthen collaborations.
Goa's tourism narrative is evolving with increasing focus on experiential travel, he said.
"While our beaches remain an enduring attraction, today's traveller is looking for meaningful, immersive and personalised experiences. Through our participation at TTF, we want to showcase Goa as a destination that offers world-class weddings, business events, wellness retreats, spiritual journeys, culinary discoveries and adventure experiences throughout the year," he said.
The event would provide an opportunity to strengthen partnerships with stakeholders from one of Goa's important domestic markets and create new business collaborations, Director of Tourism Kedar Naik said.
Goa's participation will highlight six strategic tourism segments -- destination weddings, MICE, spiritual tourism, wellness tourism, culinary tourism and adventure tourism.
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Among the key attractions to be promoted is the recently launched 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra', a spiritual circuit connecting 11 ancient temples across the coastal state.
The tourism department will also showcase Goa's wellness offerings, authentic culinary experiences, heritage-based tourism, and adventure activities across the Western Ghats and coastal regions, the release said.
The initiative aims to position Goa as a diversified, all-season destination while ensuring that tourism growth benefits local communities and businesses across the state, it added.