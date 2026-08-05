Tourism at Statue Of Unity Gets Fillip With New 600-Seater Luxury Cruise On Narmada River

A new 600-passenger luxury cruise vessel was launched on Tuesday on the Narmada river at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district to boost tourism infrastructure near the iconic Statue of Unity, state government officials said.
"The Statue of Unity, home to the world's tallest statue, has added another landmark attraction with the successful launch of a 600-passenger capacity cruise on the Narmada river," an official release stated.
Commercial operations will commence upon receipt of the required statutory approvals and compliance with prescribed safety requirements, it said.
The Statue of Unity area development agency already operates a 200-passenger cruise offering views of the towering structure dedicated to Sardar Patel, the scenic Narmada river, and the surrounding natural landscape that garnered a notable response from visitors, the release noted.
"In response to the growing number of tourists and increasing demand, the new, larger cruise has been introduced to significantly expand the destination's tourism offerings," it stated.
Beyond sightseeing, the new cruise has been purpose-built as a multi-functional floating venue capable of hosting a wide range of social, cultural, and corporate events.
"The vessel is designed to accommodate birthday celebrations, corporate gatherings, product launches, musical evenings, cultural performances, private functions, and other special occasions, offering guests a unique experience amidst the picturesque Narmada River surroundings," the release stated.
The cruise features decorative architectural lighting, creating an impressive visual experience during evening and night operations. Combined with its modern amenities and large capacity, the vessel is expected to emerge as one of the flagship attractions of Ekta Nagar, the release said.
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The 30-metre-long cruise has passenger capacity of 600 people, dining capacity of 250 people and a 5x4 metres stage for performance, it added.
"The Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) continues to introduce world-class tourism infrastructure aimed at strengthening Ekta Nagar's position as one of India's premier tourism destinations," the release said.
The new cruise is expected to further diversify visitor experiences while creating opportunities for destination weddings, corporate events, cultural programmes, and private celebrations.