Maiden Forgings Streamlines Operation; Adds Galvanised Wire To Target Margin Growth

The point of the new site is what goes into it next. Maiden Forgings is installing lines for galvanised wire and stainless-steel machine components, together about 10,000 tonnes a year, which would lift installed capacity from 53,000 MTPA to roughly 62,000 to 63,000 MT. Garg said on the call that commercial production is targeted for around September, with the ramp beginning near Diwali, and that letters of intent are already in hand from existing customers for both products. On galvanised wire, he was blunt about the appeal: gross margins of 20% to 25%, in a North Indian market with barely a couple of established suppliers, against a company-wide EBITDA margin that has been running in single digits.