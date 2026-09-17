AFCOM To Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft From Boeing

Commenting on the development, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director of Afcom Holdings Limited, said:“This proposed acquisition is an important step in AFCOM’s growth journey, giving us greater scale and flexibility to pursue larger cargo opportunities and serve evolving customer requirements across markets. As we move ahead, our focus will remain on disciplined expansion, efficient execution and building a stronger, more connected air cargo business for the long term. The addition of this capacity will also give us greater flexibility to participate in international cargo flow and respond to changing demand across key trade corridors.”