It is worth pausing on what this means for the farmers themselves, not just for the app’s credibility. Being part of a supply chain feeding a large, nationally visible platform gives a farmer a considerably more stable and better-documented route to market than selling into fragmented local channels, provided — as COWBERRY’s model requires — that the farmer is paid fairly and supported through the certification and testing process rather than simply asked to comply with it. In that sense, the app’s scale is not just a consumer-facing achievement; it is also a measure of how many farming households have found a dependable buyer through a single, connected system. The full network and the products it supports can be explored at www.cowberry.com.