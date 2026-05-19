Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center For Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs And Highly Advanced Infrastructure

Furthermore, all technology labs like AWS, Apple, Adobe, Autodesk, ANSYS, and VLSI Labs, are set to offer global standards and have been made available to the students to develop their skills in these areas. Students will also gain knowledge about cloud computing, iOS programming, digital designs, semiconductor devices, engineering simulations, etc., through creative experimentation at these labs. The addition of the AICTE & AVPL/IDEA Lab Zone creates another layer to the ecosystem, as it is a specialized zone for innovation and prototype development. Whilst the research-oriented labs, such as the Mind Lab, Sensor Lab, and Special Integrated Facilities IDEA Lab, with support from AICTE, also add value to the research and innovation environment at the university.