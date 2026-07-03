Teams Applaud Founders Taushif Patel And Sunil Pandey Felicitated At Times Network’s Gems Of Maharashtra Awards 2026

The event was attended by some of the state’s eminent personalities, and dignitaries in order to honour & recognise those leaders, individuals and entrepreneurs whose work has meaningfully contributed to Maharashtra’s growth legacy. Gem of Maharashtra awards 2026 edition celebrated a wide spectrum of winners from diverse sectors and multiple strata of society. People from villages to small towns to big corporates, who had contributed to uplift the socio-economic growth of the state were welcomed and recognised. The presence of Mr Mangal Prabhat Lodha in such events also reflects the states’ evolving leadership ecosystem and political will, in driving the growth module.