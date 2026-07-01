Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore To Strengthen Vertical Integration And Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India

“This funding round is a strong validation of Limelight’s vision and the growing potential of the lab grown diamond industry in India. At a time when Hon’ble Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ vision is driving focus towards domestic manufacturing and global competitiveness, we believe lab grown diamonds present a significant opportunity for India to lead a new-age luxury category globally. This investment will help us strengthen Indian manufacturing, accelerate retail expansion, and build a world-class brand from India for the world.”