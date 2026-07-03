Country Club Expands Globally, Plans Türkiye Entry After Thailand MasterCard Success Following Invitation From H.E. Orhan Yalman Okan

“The success of our Thailand MasterCard initiative has reaffirmed our confidence in Country Club’s global expansion strategy. We are honoured by the invitation extended by His Excellency Mr. Orhan Yalman Okan to establish our presence in Türkiye. We see Türkiye as our strategic gateway to Europe and look forward to building long-term partnerships in tourism, hospitality, destination weddings and cultural exchange. Guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we remain committed to connecting people, cultures and nations through meaningful travel and lifestyle experiences.”