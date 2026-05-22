A Million Projects: The Proof Behind Ulipsu’s Skill Education Model

In a school in Chhattisgarh, a Class 6 student is not copying notes from a blackboard. She is writing Python code — her first programme — built from scratch, submitted through a platform, and assessed as a completed project. In Khammam, Telangana, a Class 7 student is presenting a design thinking solution to a problem she identified on the street where she lives. In Moga, Punjab, a Class 9 student is mapping cost structures, running financial simulations, and presenting outcomes to her class — not as a theoretical exercise, but as a live business model. And in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, students are following the same structured Ulipsu curriculum, as a scheduled part of their school day.