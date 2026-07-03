Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured With World Book Of Records London Certificate Of Excellence

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah, Chairman & Managing Director, Kotyark Industries Limited, said:

“I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from the World Book of Records, London. This award belongs to the entire Kotyark family, whose dedication and passion have enabled us to contribute meaningfully towards sustainable energy and environmental conservation. We remain committed to driving innovation, expanding our renewable energy initiatives, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”