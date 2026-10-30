Parul University Celebrates Global Heritage And Cultural Exchange At 4th International Folklore Festival

The festival commenced with a huge inaugural ceremony on October 26 with a cultural procession and international music, dance and folklore performances along with the World Conference attended by representatives of all participating countries under the theme “Role of Performing Arts in Bridging Cultures and Promoting Global Peace.”Cultural delegations from over 23+ countries participated in the event and demonstrated their unique traditions, making it a colorful cultural exchange. The inaugural ceremony was graced by H.E. Róbert Maxián, Hon’ble Ambassador of Slovakia to India, as the Chief Guest. Beyond the performances, the festival offered students and audiences an opportunity to experience global traditions firsthand, while encouraging cultural diplomacy, international collaboration and meaningful exchanges between participating artists. Throughout the festival, performances and cultural exchanges provided an opportunity for participants and audiences to witness various artistic traditions and to learn about values and stories that link people together, irrespective of country.