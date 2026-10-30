Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic By Mani Shankar And Anjali Joshi With Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings

AI Expert Anjali Joshi said, “Working on Awakening gave us an opportunity to explore how technology and design can expand the possibilities of cinematic storytelling. Our focus was on creating a visual world that complements the music and narrative, while helping audiences connect with the different phases of Swami Chinmayananda’s journey. Integrating AI-led possibilities with production design was an exciting creative process, and we wanted every visual element to serve the story rather than overshadow its essence”