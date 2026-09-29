Parul University X Times Of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions At Parul University

During the qualifier round, students argued their viewpoints on various topics such as education based on skills, regenerative farming, physical and virtual infrastructure in developing nations, dependence on Artificial Intelligence, electric mobility, welfare programs and ease of doing business, social media and its impact on students’ psychological well-being, and the importance of skill development and higher education for the development of India. The Grand Finale opened up some general issues about education that is industry-oriented compared to that which is examination-oriented, manufacture versus services, judicial reforms, environmental measures against industrial growth, diplomacy compared to power for India’s world domination, and the relationship between rights and duties as a responsible citizen. The structure required the learners to provide arguments in favor and against a motion and subsequently provide rebuttals.