Parul University Marks World Peace Day With ‘Choose Your Response’ Initiative, Engaging 5,000 Students In Conscious Decision-Making

The journey continued with a Finale Quiz Round to test the participants’ knowledge on World Peace and their involvement in it. The Top 10 finalists then had their final panel interaction where they were presented with real-life, provoking situations on the spot and were given one minute to prepare their responses. They were evaluated by the panel on clarity of thought and thought process, emotional awareness and understanding, and practicality and appropriateness of response. The panel judging was out of 90 marks and an audience poll out of 10 marks, making a total of 100 marks.