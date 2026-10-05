Parul University Makes Global Debut In Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, Becomes Only University From Gujarat To Enter Global Rankings

The University then added to this global sustainability footprint with its THE Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, climbing to the 401-600 global band and Top 40 in India. Its performance on individual Sustainable Development Goals further demonstrated the breadth of its institutional impact. Parul University has secured 46th rank in the world & 7th rank in India under SDG 4 – Quality Education and featured in Global Top 50. Under SDG 5 – Gender Equality, the organization has been ranked 60th in the Global Top 100 and 6th in India. The University was ranked in the 101-200 global band and among the Top 10 institutions in India under SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being. It debuted under SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and was placed in the 401- 600 global band and among the Top 50 in India. The University has moved into the 201-300 global band and Top 20 in India on SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals, a testament to its expanding network of academic, industry, research and community partnerships.