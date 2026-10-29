Why India’s Pet Industry Needs A Digital Infrastructure For Information, Intelligence And Trade

Commenting on how a more connected future can be built, Mr. Fedun Medhora, Director, WAGR stated “The next phase of growth in India’s pet-care industry will depend not just on the products and services available, but on how effectively we connect them. Pet parents should not have to navigate multiple sources every time they need information, expert guidance or a dependable service. The opportunity lies in creating an ecosystem where technology simplifies discovery, makes credible information more accessible and connects pet parents with solutions relevant to their needs. If we want the industry to mature sustainably, we must move beyond isolated transactions towards a connected experience that supports pets throughout their lives. Ultimately, the measure of progress will be how confidently and easily pet parents can access the care their companions deserve.”