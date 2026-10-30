Mumbai Hosts SPARK, India’s AI Creativity Summit, Showcasing Live AI Filmmaking To 500+ Creative Leaders

Hybrid Filmmaking: Real actors and creators, everything else built with AI. Shoot the performance and Spark Station builds the world around it, from locations, sets, crowds and props to camera moves, with the complete toolkit for capture, character lock, compositing and finishing in one place.

Spark, an AI film crew on call: An end-to-end production unit. Describe a film and AI agents for Direction, Writing, Art, Camera, Sound and Editing take it to the final film; every change is a conversation.

Story to Video Pro, one continuous pipeline: Story, script, cast, characters, locations and their objects, storyboard, scenes, shots, keyframes, render and edit in Spark’s AI Video Editor or exported to Final Cut Pro, Avid, Resolve or Premiere.

End to end Advertising workflows: From brief to creative, targeting & activation, AI runs the full campaign lifecycle on one platform, so brands go from idea to optimized results in a fraction of the time.

Comprehensive Micro Drama workflow: One story in, multi-episode cliffhanger moments out, with every setup tracked to its payoff and every shot storyboarded before the final render.

Depth Map, Performance Capture & Mimic Studio: Locks a clip into a frame-stable depth map, captures performances, expressions and changes everything else: new characters, swapped objects & reshoots.

Prompt Intelligence: Tunes a prompt to its model on user consent; turns failed renders into fixed prompts.