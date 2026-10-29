Parsi Dairy Farm Turns 110 And Drops A Diwali Rap

The rap captures what Diwali at Parsi Dairy Farm has always been about: a house full of relatives, plates that keep getting refilled, and boxes of mithai carried along when visiting loved ones. The film brings together the brand’s signature offerings, including barela peda, sutarfeni, kulfi and ghee, alongside this season’s new chocolate dragees and flavoured nuts, beautifully presented in Diwali hampers. Now run by the family’s fourth generation, Parsi Dairy Farm is telling its story through music for the first time, connecting its 110-year legacy with a new generation of consumers who increasingly discover and engage with brands on social media. The rap brings this heritage into a format that feels native to the platforms they use, creating a fresh way for them to connect with the brand and make it part of their own Diwali traditions, from sharing mithai to gifting loved ones.