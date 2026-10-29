How India Shops For Beauty & Wellness

Young shoppers find skincare on social media but rarely buy because of it. 40% of Gen Z skincare buyers look to Instagram creators first for a new skin concern, yet only 8% bought their last product because they saw it there; 44% bought on brand reputation and 36% on a dermatologist’s advice (100 buyers, an early signal). In fragrance, only 2.3% choose on the brand name, while 42.7% choose by the scent itself (1,500 users). Every shopper we interviewed checked reviews from real buyers before buying.