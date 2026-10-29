Parijat Industries Launches Dual-Action Herbicide For Wheat Crops

Driving Farmer Value Through Innovation

Commenting on the launch, Uday Raj Anand, CEO –Domestic Business, Parijat Industries, said: “Innovation creates lasting value when it addresses real challenges faced by farmers. With Context, we are strengthening our wheat herbicide portfolio with a differentiated solution designed to tackle challenging broadleaf weeds and address evolving weed-management needs. Our strategy goes beyond product introductions; it focuses on combining innovation, effective market execution and farmer-centric engagement to help protect crop potential and improve productivity. Context reinforces our commitment to delivering relevant, reliable and innovative crop-protection solutions that create meaningful value for Indian agriculture.”