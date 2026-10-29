Global Star Chiara King In Mumbai To Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired By True Events, Releasing On October 30

In the movie, Chiara King (she plays a fictionalized version of herself) travels to Copenhagen with a documentary crew to offer an unfiltered look into her life and online fame. What begins as an attempt to give audiences a closer look at the person behind the digital persona soon takes a terrifying turn when an obsessive stalker, known as the “King Slayer,” begins tracking her every move. As the threat escalates, the film follows her desperate fight for survival, blurring the lines between the pursuit of online attention and the terrifying reality of being watched.