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Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

A curated line-up of coveted beauty names meets functional design in a limited-edition Luggage created with Mokobara.

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Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: For the festive season, Tira presents its new Advent Calendar, housed in a limited-edition Mokobara cabin bag created in the signature Tira peach with accents of red. It’s designed to be unwrapped, treasured and taken along on every journey that follows.

Unzip the bag and step into a world of discovery. Inside, 24 surprises are waiting, each one a small celebration of the season and the joy of finding something new. The calendar has been designed with 24 beauty essentials, each chosen with care to build a complete beauty wardrobe.

The edit opens with skincare from Medicube, The Ordinary, Beauty of Joseon, and SKIN1004 with hydrating, treating and glow-giving favourites for every step of a daily routine. Makeup must-haves from Fenty Beauty, Dolce & Gabbana, Huda Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, NARS KIKO Milano and more, from everyday staples to statement shades. Haircare and body care essentials from Molton Brown, Olaplex to L’occitane, for head-to-toe pampering. To top it all off, the signature fragrance from Burberry, the finishing touch to every look.

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This Christmas, the Tira Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for the beauty lover, the frequent traveller, or anyone who deserves a little everyday magic. It’s a present that keeps on giving: 24 days of discovery, followed by a cabin bag that goes on every adventure after. Personalise it with their name and give a gift that’s as thoughtful as it is memorable. When the last product is revealed, the journey with Tira is only beginning..

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Priced at RS.24,999 and holding products worth over Rs.68,000, the Tira Advent Calendar brings together 24 beauty surprises and a cabin bag made to last. It’s a gift that carries on well after the final reveal.

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Pre-orders starting 20th October on Tira.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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