Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

This Christmas, the Tira Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for the beauty lover, the frequent traveller, or anyone who deserves a little everyday magic. It’s a present that keeps on giving: 24 days of discovery, followed by a cabin bag that goes on every adventure after. Personalise it with their name and give a gift that’s as thoughtful as it is memorable. When the last product is revealed, the journey with Tira is only beginning..