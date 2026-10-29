IEM-UEM Group Signs MoU With Invariz Private Limited To Accelerate AI-Led Education, Research And Industry Innovation

Leadership Statement

“Education today must extend beyond the boundaries of the classroom and actively engage with the challenges and opportunities shaping the world. Our collaboration with Invariz Private Limited is an important step towards strengthening the connection between academic excellence, advanced research and industry innovation. Through the proposed Joint Centre of Excellence and the broader scope of this partnership, we aim to create new avenues for collaborative research, industry-supported projects, knowledge exchange and the development of practical AI-driven solutions. We envision an ecosystem where our faculty members can work on emerging research challenges, our students can gain meaningful industry exposure, and innovative ideas can progress towards real-world applications. This association reinforces our commitment to building a future-oriented academic and research environment that contributes to technological advancement and prepares our graduates to lead in an increasingly AI-driven world,” said Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti, Vice-Chancellor, University of Engineering and Management (UEM).