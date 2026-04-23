OMRON Healthcare And Tricog Health Strengthen Collaboration In India With Tricog CardioCheck

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision, “Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society,” the company develops products for cardiovascular condition management, respiratory care, and pain therapy. Building on this, it has introduced a new digital health ecosystem that bridges patients and healthcare professionals, helping to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, the worsening of respiratory diseases, and limitations caused by chronic pain.