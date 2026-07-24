WestBridge Capital Kicks Off Exit Process From Star Health Insurance

WestBridge is currently recognised as a promoter in both Star Health Insurance and Kiwi General Insurance. However, IRDAI licensing norms permit a promoter to hold only one insurance license, similar to how the banking industry operates. People cited in the report said that with Kiwi General Insurance now operational, WestBridge would not be able to remain a promoter in two companies, prompting it to consider an exit from Star Health. Prudential PLC had earlier given up its promoter status in ICICI Prudential after acquiring a 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance.