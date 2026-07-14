Temasek Sells 2% Stake In Piyush Bansal-Led Lenskart for ₹1,940 Cr

Wave of Investor Exits

The transaction follows several secondary-market exits at the eyewear firm over the last two months. Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund initiated a secondary share sale in Lenskart to raise up to ₹1,944 crore, Livemint reported on June 10, 2026. Earlier, a SoftBank entity divested a 3.25% stake for ₹2,873 crore through a block deal on June 3, 2026.