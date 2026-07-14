Temasek Sells 2% Stake In Piyush Bansal-Led Lenskart for ₹1,940 Cr

Temasek sold a 2% stake in Lenskart Solutions Ltd through its subsidiary MacRitchie Investments Pte for approximately ₹1,940 crore
The open-market transaction on July 10, 2026, reduced Temasek's total shareholding in the Indian eyewear retailer from 6.8% to 4.75%
This divestment represents Temasek's second major $200 million Indian equity exit in July 2026, following a 2.4% stake sale in PB Fintech
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek has cut its holding in Peyush Bansal-led Lenskart Solutions Ltd by 2% through an open-market transaction on July 10, 2026, a stock exchange filing showed on July 14, 2026.
The investor offloaded the shares through its subsidiary, MacRitchie Investments Pte. The transaction raised an estimated ₹1,940 crore (around $200 million).
The divestment reduced the Singaporean investor's shareholding in the eyewear firm to 4.75% from 6.8%. Lenskart shares ended at ₹543.65 on the National Stock Exchange on July 10, 2026.
Temasek's Investment History
The Singaporean investor entered Lenskart five years ago. It co-led a $220mn funding round with Falcon Edge Capital (now Alpha Wave Global) in July 2021. That investment round valued the eyewear retailer at $2.5bn.
This sale marks Temasek's second $200 million listed Indian equity transaction in July 2026. On July 3, 2026, the investor sold a 2.4% stake in PB Fintech, raising approximately the same amount.
Wave of Investor Exits
The transaction follows several secondary-market exits at the eyewear firm over the last two months. Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund initiated a secondary share sale in Lenskart to raise up to ₹1,944 crore, Livemint reported on June 10, 2026. Earlier, a SoftBank entity divested a 3.25% stake for ₹2,873 crore through a block deal on June 3, 2026.
Earlier, a series of block deals on May 8, 2026, allowed a group of institutional backers to offload a combined 6.46% stake. The transactions raised ₹5,314 crore at ₹473.4 per share. This massive offloading occurred shortly after the six-month post-listing lock-in period for shareholders ended.
The end of the lock-in period freed nearly 1,047.4 million shares for trading, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research stated. These shares represented about 60% of the total equity of the firm. Based on the closing price on May 7, 2026, the newly tradable shares carried a total valuation of roughly ₹51,573 crore.
Financials and Market Trends
Lenskart posted a 9% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to ₹200 crore for the quarter ended March. This decline occurred despite a 46% surge in operational revenue to ₹2,516 crore. The company has not yet declared its financial results for the June quarter.
Secondary markets are increasingly offering exit routes to institutional investors. This trend gains momentum as India's primary markets brace for several major initial public offerings.
Other major firms also saw significant divestments. GQG Partners offloaded a ₹1,906 crore stake in GMR Airports through open-market transactions in June 2026.
Similar secondary sales hit SoftBank-backed Meesho Ltd, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd, Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Capital Small Finance Bank and Delhivery Ltd during the same month.