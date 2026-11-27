“The strength of Darjeeling tea lies not just in its geography or the quality of its gardens, but also in the knowledge and skill of the people who work in them. Moonlight Plucking is a tradition I have been keen to preserve since taking ownership of Okayti. Participating alongside our workers gives me a deeper appreciation of the effort and expertise that go into every harvest. There is growing interest in distinctive teas across international markets, and I believe it is equally important that consumers understand the people and craftsmanship behind them. Our responsibility is to preserve these traditions, create greater value for the work that goes into producing exceptional tea and ensure that Darjeeling continues to hold a distinctive place in the global tea landscape.”