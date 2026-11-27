Speaking about the song, singer Prabh Singh says, “’Gal Dil Di’ was a special experience for me because I really connected with the melody and the overall feel of the track. I enjoy exploring music that allows me to bring my own interpretation while staying true to my sound. Sanjoy and Rooh brought a great deal to the composition, and the collaboration made the entire process exciting. I am looking forward to listeners discovering and connecting with the song.”