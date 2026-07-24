Northeast Medical Expansion Gathers Pace: Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital To Build Tripura’s Largest Private Multi-Specialty Hospital

The project arrives as India’s private hospital sector enters a strong growth phase. Industry analyses of the 2025-26 financial year point to healthy occupancy levels, double-digit growth in both revenue and earnings, and rising investor interest, with the sector projected to expand at 11-12% annually. The revenue these platforms generate is substantial; in 2025-26, India’s largest listed hospital chain reported annual revenue of over ₹25,000 crore; several established multi-specialty operators posted between ₹4,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore; and newer, fast-growing regional networks reported ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore, many of them growing revenue at 15% to 45% year on year.