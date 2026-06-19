Northeast India’s Medical Education Boom Positions Tripura As An Emerging Destination For Aspiring Doctors

This capacity expansion also helps reduce the pressure to study MBBS abroad. More than 30,000 Indian students are currently enrolled overseas for medical education, including in Russia, Bangladesh, China and other countries, often at costs comparable to or higher than Indian private colleges and with added risks related to geopolitical disruptions and licensing uncertainty. India’s overall FMGE pass rate was just 20.19% in June 2024, meaning roughly four in five foreign-trained candidates failed the screening test. In this context, every additional seat in India represents one less reason for students to leave the country.