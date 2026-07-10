Retail Space Rent in Delhi's Khan Market Rises 9% Annually in Apr-Jun: C&W

Khan Market rents climbed 9%, remaining India's most expensive retail location.
Delhi-NCR retail leasing more than doubled to 0.67 million sq ft in Q2.
South Extension posted the highest rental growth at 10%.
Monthly rent for retail spaces in Delhi's upscale Khan Market rose 9% annually in April-June quarter because of better demand amid supply constraints, according to Cushman & Wakefield.
Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield data showed that the monthly rent of major high street locations across Delhi-NCR rose in a range of 2-10%, except Kamla Nagar market where rentals remained flat.
The monthly rent in Khan Market stood at ₹1,700-1,800 per sq ft during April-June period of 2026, an increase of 9% year-on-year.
Khan Market is the most expensive high-street location in India.
"Major main street rentals across Delhi NCR witnessed growth compared to last year. Khan Market witnessed 9% year-on-year growth, while Galleria Market (Gurugram) and Connaught Place have seen annual rental increases of 4% and 2%, respectively," the report said.
Rentals in South Extension I & II witnessed the sharpest year-on-year growth of 10%, it added.
As per the data, the monthly rent in Connaught Place (Inner Circle) rose 2% during April-June 2026 to ₹1,250-1,300 per square feet as against a year-ago period.
Monthly rentals in South Extension grew maximum at 10% to ₹850-900 per sq ft.
Main street rentals in Galleria Market (Gurugram) grew 4% to ₹1,250- 1,350 per sq ft per month.
Rents at Kamla Nagar in Delhi remained flat at ₹490–510 per square feet.
Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I, M Block, witnessed a 2% increase to ₹490–510 per square ft per month.
In Karol Bagh, Delhi, the monthly rent rose 2% to ₹415-425 per square foot. Rent in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar stood at ₹300-320 per square foot a month, up 3% annually.
Rajouri Garden saw a 2% increase in monthly rent to ₹260–270 per square foot.
A 4 per cent increase in rent was recorded in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi to ₹275-285 per square feet a month.
Noida’s Sector 18 posted a growth of 5% in rent to ₹210-230 per sq ft.
In Gurugram Sector 29, the monthly rent rose 3% annually to ₹180-200 per square feet during the April-June period of this year.
Cushman & Wakefield said the asking rent is based on the carpet area of ground floor vanilla stores.
According to Cushman & Wakefield, the leasing of retail spaces in shopping malls and major high-streets across Delhi-NCR more than doubled to 0.67 million sq ft during April-June from 0.30 million sq ft in the year-ago period. Malls secured 63% of the quarterly leasing volume,while Main Streets accounted for 37%.
In Delhi-NCR, the leasing of retail spaces stood at 2.25 million square feet during the 2025 calendar year – the highest since 2019 – registering a 83% growth as compared to the preceding year.
Main streets accounted for 55% of annual leasing, while malls witnessed 45% of total space take-up.