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Retail Space Rent in Delhi's Khan Market Rises 9% Annually in Apr-Jun: C&W

Retail rents in Delhi's Khan Market rose 9% year-on-year to as high as ₹1,800 per sq ft per month in April-June 2026, while retail leasing across Delhi-NCR more than doubled, driven by strong demand and limited premium supply

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Retail Space Rent in Delhi's Khan Market Rises 9% Annually in Apr-Jun: C&W
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Summary
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  • Khan Market rents climbed 9%, remaining India's most expensive retail location.

  • Delhi-NCR retail leasing more than doubled to 0.67 million sq ft in Q2.

  • South Extension posted the highest rental growth at 10%.

Monthly rent for retail spaces in Delhi's upscale Khan Market rose 9% annually in April-June quarter because of better demand amid supply constraints, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield data showed that the monthly rent of major high street locations across Delhi-NCR rose in a range of 2-10%, except Kamla Nagar market where rentals remained flat.

The monthly rent in Khan Market stood at ₹1,700-1,800 per sq ft during April-June period of 2026, an increase of 9% year-on-year.

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Khan Market is the most expensive high-street location in India.

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"Major main street rentals across Delhi NCR witnessed growth compared to last year. Khan Market witnessed 9% year-on-year growth, while Galleria Market (Gurugram) and Connaught Place have seen annual rental increases of 4% and 2%, respectively," the report said.

Rentals in South Extension I & II witnessed the sharpest year-on-year growth of 10%, it added.

As per the data, the monthly rent in Connaught Place (Inner Circle) rose 2% during April-June 2026 to ₹1,250-1,300 per square feet as against a year-ago period.

Monthly rentals in South Extension grew maximum at 10% to ₹850-900 per sq ft.

Main street rentals in Galleria Market (Gurugram) grew 4% to ₹1,250- 1,350 per sq ft per month.

Rents at Kamla Nagar in Delhi remained flat at ₹490–510 per square feet.

Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I, M Block, witnessed a 2% increase to ₹490–510 per square ft per month.

In Karol Bagh, Delhi, the monthly rent rose 2% to ₹415-425 per square foot. Rent in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar stood at ₹300-320 per square foot a month, up 3% annually.

Rajouri Garden saw a 2% increase in monthly rent to ₹260–270 per square foot.

A 4 per cent increase in rent was recorded in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi to ₹275-285 per square feet a month.

Noida’s Sector 18 posted a growth of 5% in rent to ₹210-230 per sq ft.

In Gurugram Sector 29, the monthly rent rose 3% annually to ₹180-200 per square feet during the April-June period of this year.

Cushman & Wakefield said the asking rent is based on the carpet area of ground floor vanilla stores.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, the leasing of retail spaces in shopping malls and major high-streets across Delhi-NCR more than doubled to 0.67 million sq ft during April-June from 0.30 million sq ft in the year-ago period. Malls secured 63% of the quarterly leasing volume,while Main Streets accounted for 37%.

In Delhi-NCR, the leasing of retail spaces stood at 2.25 million square feet during the 2025 calendar year – the highest since 2019 – registering a 83% growth as compared to the preceding year.

Main streets accounted for 55% of annual leasing, while malls witnessed 45% of total space take-up.

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