Parent Firm Of Chingari, Tech4Billion Media Unveils Homegrown Virtual Wellness Platform Calorie Tracker Buddy

Speaking about unveiling Calorie Tracker Buddy, Sumit Ghosh, CEO, Tech4Billion Media, said, “We saw that people in India faced ambiguity and were overwhelmed in the pursuit of their wellbeing journey. What remained unfulfilled by traditional calorie trackers was professional guidance, motivation, and tools that fit into an individual’s everyday life. We developed Calorie Tracker Buddy to bring fitness experts and wellness coaches from across India to users’ fingertips, making wellness engaging through AI-powered smart tracking and our virtual Buddy. Having onboarded over 10,000 fitness experts and enthusiasts, we are grateful to see how serious people are about getting the ball rolling in their unique wellness journey. With the unveiling of Calorie Tracker Buddy, we aim to make healthy living accessible, pleasing, and sustainable for all.”